Take a look inside the historic Redford Theatre

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Restoration efforts have brought the Redford Theatre back to its original glory.

The theater was built in 1927 with a Japanese theme because its original owners loved the Far East. After 1941, the theme no longer worked, though, and everything was covered with drapes and paint.

Thanks to volunteer members with the Motor City Theatre Organ Society, which now owns the building, the Redford Theatre was returned to its original state.

Check out the video above to take a look inside the Redford Theatre.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.