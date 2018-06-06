Watch footage on Bobby Kennedy campaigning in Detroit just before his death

Robert F. Kennedy on the campaign trail. (Wikipedia)

DETROIT - It's been 50 years since Robert Kennedy was killed while running for president.

It was on June 6, 1968, at a campaign event in California where Kennedy was shot and killed at almost point blank range.

Kennedy was one of the best campaigners America had ever seen. He visited the best and worst communities in the country, offering hope to Americans who felt excluded from mainstream politics.

Kennedy spent time in the Detroit area as a New York Senator and presidential nominee between 1966 and 1968.

Here's a speech Kennedy made at Cobo Hall at the annual Jefferson-Jackson dinner of the Michigan Democratic party, held on May 5, 1967:

Here's footage of Kennedy on the campaign trail in the Detroit area in May 1968:

Historian Paul Lee recalls Kennedy's 1966 visit to Detroit's North End:

