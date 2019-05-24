Check out the 2019 Motor City Pride music lineup here

DETROIT - The 2019 Motor City Pride festival in Detroit features a packed lineup.

Both local and national artists are slated to perform on four stages during the two-day festival in Hart Plaza, including Flint native Tunde Olaniran and Detroit-based Killer Flamingos.

The entertainment schedule is expected to be released soon.

Motor City Pride is from 1-9 p.m. on June 8 and noon to 7 p.m. on June 9. Admission is $5. Children under 12 get free admission.

See the full lineup below:

