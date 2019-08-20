Christian French to kick off first headline tour at Blind Pig in Ann Arbor after releasing new EP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Indiana native Christian French, 21, got his start in the music industry by posting acoustic covers on SoundCloud while he was in high school.

He attended Indiana University, where he met producer Triegy, and they worked together to release their first single, "Fall For You," which reached Spotify's US Viral 50 playlist. The duo went on to release four singles.

French then traveled to California to work with producer Dru Decaro. They created French's solo singles "love ride," "superstars" and "sweet home."

French will be kicking off his first headline tour at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on Sept. 4, after recently releasing his extended play, "bright side of the moon."

He has toured with Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII. His single "By Myself" reached 12.8 million streams within a few months. His previous EP was released in 2018 and is titled "natural colors."

"bright side of the moon" EP cover art. (Christian French)

His EP "bright side of the moon" features six songs. Each song carries a unique vibe, but the songs flow smoothly together. The EP begins with "bright side of the moon," a poppy song. It begins to slow down with "head first," which features a hypnotizing beat.

The EP slides into "hungover sunday," a chill song that would probably be good to listen to on a Sunday when you're hung over. It moves into "breaking all the rules," a song that would be good to vibe with on a rainy evening. "Call me your love" brings the beat up while touching on the more vulnerable spaces within romance.

The EP wraps up with "heavy snow," which strikes me as the most emotionally driven of the six songs. French's voice carries a lot of power and intensity in this one and the lyrics are moving.

"Show me how to discover / A way out of this storm / I'm not asking for answers / But I could use some / I fall away, too deep / And I'm too scared to see / I won't let it take me"

Christian French will be at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on Sept. 4 to begin his first headlining tour. Click here for ticket info.

Listen to the entire EP below:

Email local music suggestions and events to kclarke@wdiv.com

