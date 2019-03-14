Detroit rockers Boys of Fall hit the road for spring tour 3 years after breakup

DETROIT - Following last year's new album release, the Boys of Fall will hit the road this spring.

The Detroit group will travel across the country with Oh, Weatherly and Never Loved beginning April 1 in support of "Better Moments," which landed the No. 7 spot on the Billboard Alternative New Artist chart after it dropped last fall.

The tour comes just a few months before the three year anniversary of the band's breakup. They called things quits in June 2016 with the release of "Thank You & Goodbye" and a sold-out show at the Crofoot.

The hiatus was broken when the band's music started to garner attention on social media, leading to the release of an EP, "Chasing Lonely," last spring, before the new album.

Full tour schedule (Buy tickets here)

April 1 -- Albany, NY @ The Low Beat

April 3 -- Scranton, PA @ Stage West

April 4 -- West Haven, CT @ The Cave

April 5 -- Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar & Grill

April 6 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

April 7 -- Amityville, NY @ Revolution Music Hall

April 10 -- Columbus, OH @ Donatos

April 11 -- Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

April 12 -- Madison, WI @The Annex

April 13 -- Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

April 14 --Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

