Detroit's Mike Posner releases third studio album 'A Real Good Kid' on Friday

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Mike Posner performs on stage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

Mike Posner is releasing his latest project on Friday.

The Detroit-area native is releasing his third studio album, "A Real Good Kid," his first album since 2016.

Posner, a prolific songwriter and Groves High School graduate, said on Instagram that the album is dedicated to his late father, who Posner has often discussed in his music. Posner's father passed away two years ago.

Posner also announced he'd be walking across America.

"I’m excited to announce that starting March 1, 2019, I will be walking across America. I will start at the Atlantic Ocean and end at the Pacific Ocean. The journey will take me most of my 31st year. You are welcome to join at any time. See you out there!"

Posner's new album is available wherever you listen to music on Jan. 18.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.