Founders Brewing Co. hosting free Spring Music Series at Detroit taproom

DETROIT - Founders Brewing Co. hosts live music at its Detroit taproom on Wednesday nights as part of its Spring Music Series.

The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club will perform on the patio of the taproom. The acoustic group out of Ferndale plays traditional New Orleans and early style jazz music.

The concerts are free, and Class 1 beer pints are $3 from 8 p.m. until midnight. The music begins at 8 p.m. on May 22 and 29 and June 5 and 12.

