LISTEN: We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone featured on song a year after death

Kayzo's new album features late We Came As Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone. (Photo: facebook.com/kayzomusic)

DETROIT - We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone's vocals appeared on a song released Wednesday, nearly a year after his death.

DJ Kayzo featured Pavone on "LA Never Says Goodbye," off his new album, "Unleashed." The album blends rock and electronic sounds.

Pavone fronted WCAR, a band from Troy, Michigan, until he died of an accidental overdose on Aug. 25, 2018.

His father, Vince Pavone, told Alternative Press that being on the album is a dream come true for his late son.

"The collaboration with Hayden (Kayzo) was a professional milestone. Kyle always wanted to fuse metal with electronic music. The fact that he was able to participate on such an important album was a dream come true for Kyle," Vince Pavone said.

Listen to "LA Never Says Goodbye" below:

