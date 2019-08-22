Matt Maeson's passionate performance moves crowd at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit

DETROIT - It was a night of celebration for Matt Maeson and his fans at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Tuesday.

Maeson scored his first Alternative Songs airplay chart No. 1 with his song "Cringe," according to Billboard. The song is part of history, as currently four of the top five spots belong to solo artists for the first time in the chart's three-decade existence. His upward move knocks Billie Elish's song "Bad Guy" down to No. 2. Check out Billboard's alternative songs chart here.

The show was originally to be held at The Shelter, which is located below Saint Andrew's Hall but was moved. Maeson is on his The Day You Departed Tour, which kicked off in Indianapolis on Monday. He'll travel to more than 30 cities through late November.

Matt Maeson at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

At previous shows, fans would be pushed up against the stage, cultivating an intimate experience between Maeson and his audience. At this show, the stage felt bigger and the lights felt brighter, but Maeson still pulled off a performance that felt personal.

He seemed to be filled with an energy and fervor that was reflected in his set. Recordings of his music project a raw energy and passion that is something to behold during a live show. He possesses a level of vulnerability and emotion that allows his music to feel unique to each listener.

Matt Maeson at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

As he struck the first few chords of "Tread On Me," it was clear the audience was familiar. The song is fourth in his album "Bank On The Funeral." He played, and paused for a moment -- leaving a space where, although it felt unintentional, the audience took over singing: "Don't you tread on me / I could hardly sleep, so I don't / And I could hardly speak, so I won't." Although it was a small moment, it brought the audience closer together.

Matt Maeson at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

Despite performing in a packed venue, some moments felt like Maeson was the only person in the room. As if his lyrics didn't already give it away, a live performance shows the sheer depth of his music.

Matt Maeson at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

After a powerful set and cheering from the audience, Maeson returned to the stage for an encore. He wrapped up his performance with "Mr. Rattlebone." His voice and the song were perfectly crafted to send an overwhelming sensation of emotion through the audience. He is a performer that is worth seeing live.

Your Smith stepped on stage around 8 p.m. and warmed up the audience with a lively performance that had many in the crowd dancing along.

The Minneapolis native recently released a new album, "Wild Wild Woman," after announcing a name change last year and essentially taking on a new identity as a performer.

Your Smith at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

Your Smith at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Your Smith at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

Your Smith at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

