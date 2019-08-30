Michigan native, former Chiodos vocalist Craig Owens adds hometown show to acoustic tour

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Former Chiodos lead singer Craig Owens announced a Michigan stop as part of his upcoming acoustic tour.
Owens, who is from Davison will perform in Rochester on Sept. 28.
Chiodos broke up in 2016, and Owens started releasing music under the name badXchannels.
Owens has not announced the locations of any of the shows on the tour. The concert locations are listed as a "secret location."
According to the badXchannels website, the tour will include a two-hour, intimate performance, a meet and greet and a question-and-answer session.
Full tour schedule:
- Sept. 19 -- Chicago
- Sept. 20 -- Milwaukee
- Sept. 28 -- Rochester, Mich.
- Oct. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio
- Oct. 5 -- Buffalo, New York
- Oct. 6 -- Pittsburgh
- Oct. 11 -- Salt Lake City
- Oct. 12 -- Denver
- Oct. 18 -- Toledo, Ohio
- Oct. 24 -- Atlanta
- Oct. 25 -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Oct. 26 -- Indianapolis
- Nov. 14 -- St. Louis
- Nov. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa
- Nov. 16 -- Minneapolis
- Nov. 22 -- Houston
- Nov. 23 -- Austin, Texas
- Nov. 24 -- Dallas
