Michigan native, former Chiodos vocalist Craig Owens adds hometown show to acoustic tour

Craig Owens of Chiodo performs during Warped Tour 2013 at PNC Bank Arts Center on July 7, 2013 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Former Chiodos lead singer Craig Owens announced a Michigan stop as part of his upcoming acoustic tour.

Owens, who is from Davison will perform in Rochester on Sept. 28.

Chiodos broke up in 2016, and Owens started releasing music under the name badXchannels.

Owens has not announced the locations of any of the shows on the tour. The concert locations are listed as a "secret location."

According to the badXchannels website, the tour will include a two-hour, intimate performance, a meet and greet and a question-and-answer session.

Full tour schedule:

Sept. 19 -- Chicago

Sept. 20 -- Milwaukee

Sept. 28 -- Rochester, Mich.

Oct. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 5 -- Buffalo, New York

Oct. 6 -- Pittsburgh

Oct. 11 -- Salt Lake City

Oct. 12 -- Denver

Oct. 18 -- Toledo, Ohio

Oct. 24 -- Atlanta

Oct. 25 -- Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 26 -- Indianapolis

Nov. 14 -- St. Louis

Nov. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa

Nov. 16 -- Minneapolis

Nov. 22 -- Houston

Nov. 23 -- Austin, Texas

Nov. 24 -- Dallas

