Michigan rapper NF details personal struggles, addresses mental health in honest new track

DETROIT - Rapper NF dropped a personal new track from his upcoming album this week.

In "The Search," NF, who is from Gladwin, Michigan, runs through quite a lot. He begins the track by speaking to himself.

Rather than following a traditional song structure, NF fires out line after line about his own anxieties, his mind and his plans for the future in the fast-paced freestyle-like track.

Like many of his songs, NF doesn’t shy away from sharing his struggles and the darker sides of his mind. In “The Search,” he opens up about having a breakdown and seeing a therapist.

It’s a raw, honest look at mental health and struggles that aren’t always visible, internal battles many people face.

“See, we've all got somethin' that we trapped inside / That we try to suffocate, you know, hopin' it dies / Try to hold it underwater but it always survives / Then it comes up out of nowhere like an evil surprise.”

He also released a video for the song. The new album, “The Search,” is slated to drop July 26.

The record follows his 2017 release, "Perception," which topped charts around the world.

NF will perform at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13 and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights on Sept. 14.

If you or someone you know needs help, click here for mental health resources.

