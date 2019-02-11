Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet wins best rock album at 2019 Grammys

DETROIT - Frankenmuth's Greta Van Fleet won best rock album for "From rhe Fires" at Sunday's 61st GRAMMY Awards.

The Michigan rockers won against nominated albums from rock 'n' roll heavyweights Alice in Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost and Weezer.

Local 4 spoke with the band in January before they played at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit.

You can see the full interview below.

