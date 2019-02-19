Michigan rocker Bob Seger adds another Metro Detroit show

Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

DETROIT - Bob Seger added another show Michigan show after two DTE Energy Music Theatre hometown concerts were announced last week.

Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will perform June 12. He is also slated to play June 6 and 8 as part of his farewell tour.

Tickets are not yet on sale to the general public, but the extra show came in response to demand from fan club members.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

