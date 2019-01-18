Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet reflect on rise to fame before 'Saturday Night Live' performance

DETROIT - There aren't many places to play a gig in Frankenmuth.

But the guys in Greta Van Fleet made it work, and now the band from a little town in Michigan has skyrocketed in popularity.

From biker bars to back-to-back sold-out shows in Detroit, Sam Kiszka, 19, Josh Kiszka, 22, Jake Kiszka, 22, and Danny Wagner, 20, have four Grammy nominations and are now preparing to hit the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

Local 4's Jason Colthorp sat down with Sam Kiszka after the group's sold-out Detroit shows last month to discuss their rise to the top.

