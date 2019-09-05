Michigan rockers Sponge, The Verve Pipe set to take the stage at Rockin' the Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The lineup for Rockin' the Shores in St. Clair Shores includes headlining sets from Michigan bands Sponge and The Verve Pipe.

The free festival featuring music, beer and bourbon is slated for Sept. 21 at Greater Mack Avenue and 9 Mile Road.

The Motor City Casino & Hotel High Octane Food Truck will be selling food, and a cash bar will feature a variety of drinks, including beer from St. Clair Shores' Baffin Brewing Co.

The bourbon tasting event at Rockin' the Shores is $25 if tickets are purchased in advance or $30 the day of. Tickets include eight samples and an event glass.

The fest is from 1-11 p.m. It's an all ages event until 9 p.m., then only people 21 and older can attend.

Other performers on the lineup include Rock and Roll Prep School, 7 Days A Year, Graham Rockwood, The Orbitsuns, Solid Frog, Dark Eyed Dreamers, Michigan Rock School, Half Light Music, Visitor, Ricky Rat Pack, The Lows and Eva Under Fire.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.