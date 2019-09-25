Michigan's We Came As Romans announces first new music since singer Kyle Pavone's death

(L-R) Joshua Moore, Lou Cotton, Eric Choi, Kyle Pavone, Andy Glass, and Dave Stephens of We Came As Romans attend the 2015 Journeys AP Music Awards. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

DETROIT - We Came As Romans teased its first new music since singer Kyle Pavone died last year.

Two new tracks from the band from Troy, Michigan are dropping Friday.

One of the two tracks is called "Carry the Weight." The band tweeted a snippet of the song Tuesday.

song one, of two, to be released this friday - 9/27.



title : carry the weight.



🥀tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/McfUkF85zM — We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) September 24, 2019

The group said earlier this year that it was working on a new album after Pavone died of an accidental overdose in August 2018.

Co-vocalist Dave Stephens previously said the album may contain material Pavone worked on before he died. He said he thinks Pavone gave guitarist Lou Cotton some of his writing, and the guys are going to try to get on Pavone's laptop to see what is on there.

"We would love to include him in this record as much as we can, aside from just writing about him," Stephens said.

Pavone's voice appeared on a track on Kayzo's "Unleashed" this spring. Listen to "LA Never Says Goodbye" below.

