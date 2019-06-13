Music festival featuring performances on Ferndale front porches returns this year

FERNDALE, Mich. - The Front Porch Music Festival is back in Metro Detroit for a third year.

This year, nearly 60 artists will play half-hour sets on 30 neighborhood porches in Ferndale from 12 until 7 p.m. June 22.

“We are so excited for the third annual Front Porch event,” executive producer Michael Benghiat, of Front Porch Productions, said. “I continue to be overwhelmed by the success of this event and the interest, support and commitment from the city of Ferndale, residents who provide their porches, the music community and from the tremendous audience attracted.”

The event began in the summer of 2017 after Benghiat attended a similiar event in a neighborhood outside Cleveland in 2014, according to a press release.

Returning bands in the lineup include Jill Jack, David Bierman Overdrive, The Detroit Dives, Brother Hallow, Anthony Retka, RacecarracecaR and the Luddites.

New artists expected to perform include The Gary Janes, Royal Grand, Remnose, Gasoline Gypsies, The Plastic Beach, The Zotz, Violent Bloom and the Rob Louis Trio.

More information can be found on The Front Porch website.

