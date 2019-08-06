New Kayzo album to feature late We Came As Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone

Kayzo's new album is due out Aug. 14, 2019. (Photo: facebook.com/kayzomusic)

DETROIT - Producer and DJ Kayzo's new album includes a track that features late We Came As Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone.

The band from Troy, Michigan, said earlier this year that it was going to start recording its first new music since Pavone's death.

Pavone died of an accidental overdose in August 2018.

Kayzo's album will also include an appearance from Michigan's Boys of Fall and a number of other bands, such as Our Last Night, BlesstheFall and Underoath.

"Unleashed" is due out Aug. 14.

My second album



Unleashed / August 14th



Pre save: https://t.co/HBCgEqFmaJ pic.twitter.com/g3O8YyZJJU — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) August 6, 2019

