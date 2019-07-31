New music from Michigan artists you should be listening to this summer

If Walls Could Talk at the Magic Stick in Detroit on June 15, 2019. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

DETROIT - There's consistently great music coming out of Michigan.

I could write lots and lots about the tracks from local artists that I love, but I'll skip all that and get straight to what matters. Here's just a bit of some of the music you should be listening to this summer.

If Walls Could Talk

If Walls Could Talk released "Because It's Love" last month and celebrated the new album with an energetic show at the Magic Stick in Detroit.

The upbeat record includes plenty of, you guessed it, love songs.

Listen to the album here.

Trav Marquee

Detroit rapper Trav Marquee released "In Memory of Summer" last week.

The two-song EP features "God's Grace" and "2 Live Crew." It follows an album Trav dropped last year.

Listen to "In Memory of Summer" here.

Narco Debut

Narco Debut planned for a new album in 2017, but it came out a few years later than anticipated.

"Strange & Ever-Changing Depths" was released in May, and it was worth the wait.

Listen to the full album below.

Gold Route

After dropping a couple of tracks earlier this year, Gold Route released their EP, "White Knuckles," in June.

Gold Route is slated to perform at the Excellency Music Festival in Bay City on Aug. 9. Get tickets here.

Listen to the EP here.

SIAS

SIAS mixed up the sound a bit in their newest release, "Origami."

New music follows the release of an EP last year.

Hear "Origami" below.

