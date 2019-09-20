Rapper Tee Grizzley releases song addressing shooting that killed manager in Detroit

DETROIT - Rapper Tee Grizzley dropped a song Friday addressing a fatal shooting in Detroit last month that left his manager dead.

READ: Rapper Tee Grizzley's manager killed in Detroit shooting

Jobina Brown, who was the rapper's aunt and manager, was killed Aug. 20.

Grizzley expresses anger and sadness on "Satish."

"You saw it wasn't me and still shot. What she do to you?"

Brown was sitting in a black Chrysler 300 with Grizzley and another man. A source said Grizzley, 25, got out of the car and, shortly afterward, someone fired shots, hitting and killing Brown.

"You think they came for her? Man, you know they came for me. They took my heart and brain."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.