REVIEW: Michigan rapper NF leads honest, raw conversation about mental health on new album

DETROIT - NF's new album, "The Search," opens the door for honest conversations about mental health.

The rapper from Gladwin, Michigan, candidly speaks about his own mental state, personal battles and relationships on the 20-track album released Friday.

Suicide prevention support and mental health resources

NF has consistently poured personal stories in his songs, but "The Search" takes it a step further, breaking down the stigma against mental health by providing an unfiltered look in his mind.

"Suicide thoughts come and go like a guest to me / But I don't wanna die, I just wanna get relief / So don't talk to me like you think I'm so successful / What is success when hope has left you? / I am not a spokesman, I'm a broken record."

It's a lot to take in at once, but the content is important and valuable. The album provides the reassurance that other people are facing mental battles, and it's OK to talk about mental health.

NF also raps about success and inspiration between the tracks about what he struggles with, including a song where he speaks to his younger self about life.

"I wish that I could look at you with empathy / Sometimes I feel like I've become what you were scared to be / Which makes it really hard to look at you with sympathy / 'Cause if I'm feeling bad for you, then I have to feel bad for me."

In "When I Grow Up," a younger NF speaks about who he wants to be when he gets older. He also reflects on missing being younger and focuses heavily on the stresses he faces in several other songs.

NF balances out the tracks about what has held him back with songs about working through his hardships and mental restraints. In the high-tempo "No Excuses," for example, he discusses his rise to fame and how he couldn't make exuses to get where he is in his career.

The album is made of many solemn lyrics and beats mixed in with some faster-paced tracks. While it's not necessarily a record to tap your toes to, it's deep, it's vulnerable and it's worth multiple listens to fully appreciate its authenticity.

NF will perform at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 13 and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights on Sept. 14.

Listen to "Hate Myself" below:

