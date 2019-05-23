Take a mental vacation with the 'Pure Sounds of Michigan' ambient album

LANSING, Mich. - If you like to listen to ambient music you might want to check out Pure Michigan's new album, "Pure Sounds of Michigan."

The album uses sounds from 10 Michigan State Parks and takes listeners on a journey through the state. The album was created with the intention of inspiring travel to Michigan and to help listeners reminisce.

Pure Michigan is working with the Movement Music Festival, an annual techno music festival in Downtown Detroit that is set to run from Saturday through Monday. Pure Michigan will have a tent at the event that features scenery from across the state.

The album's release is in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources State Park Centennial celebration. It was produced and released by Detroit-based Assemble Sound.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Movement Music Festival as we release the full album of Pure Sounds of Michigan,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “This event celebrates music, as well as many of our Detroit and Michigan artists, drawing travelers to the city, giving them an opportunity to explore and enjoy all that it has to offer. Pure Sounds of Michigan will offer up a chance to experience the purest sounds of our state, creating a retreat in the middle of this iconic event.”

Sounds were captured in the following parks:

Porcupine Mountains State Park

Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Mackinac Island

Petoskey State Park

Tawas Point State Park

Silver Lake State Park

Ludington State Park

South Higgins Lake State Park

Belle Isle

Warren Dunes State Park

The album’s full track list is as follows:

Dave Graw – “Lighthouse at Sunrise”

Todd Modes – “Island Drift”

Blair French feat. Ahya Simone – “The Cedar and the Falls”

Windy & Carl – “Forest Trails”

John Beltran – “Childhood Memories”

Nuntheless – "City of Sand”

Eddie Logix – "Lake of the Clouds”

Greater Alexander – “Dark Sky Dunes”

Sterling Toles feat. Rafael Statin – “Campfire Rituals”

Waajeed – “The Rock (Bridge to a New Day)”

To learn more about the album, visit michigan.org/puresounds. To learn more about Michigan’s state park centennial, visit michigan.gov/stateparks100.

