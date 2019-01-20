Watch Michigan's Greta Van Fleet perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

DETROIT - Michigan's Greta Van Fleet made their big "Saturday Night Live" debut last night.

The band, originally from Frankenmuth, has grown in popularity in recent years.

From biker bars to back-to-back sold-out shows in Detroit, Sam Kiszka, 19, Josh Kiszka, 22, Jake Kiszka, 22, and Danny Wagner, 20, have four Grammy nominations and are now preparing to hit the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

Watch their SNL performances below:

