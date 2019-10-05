Michigan native slated to participate in NASA's first all-female spacewalk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - NASA's first all-female spacewalk includes a Michigan native.

Astronaut Christina Koch will join Jessica Meir on the Oct. 21 voyage.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in North Carolina.

Astronaut Christina Koch shared a photo of Michigan from space. (Twitter.com/Astro_Christina)

The female spacewalk was originally scheduled for March and included Koch and Anne McClain. NASA said the walk was canceled due to spacesuit availability.

.@Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica are scheduled for a spacewalk together on Oct. 21. They recently talked about how their accomplishments are viewed in terms of being female astronauts. pic.twitter.com/yTJ0kVH40f — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 4, 2019

