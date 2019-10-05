All About Michigan

Michigan native slated to participate in NASA's first all-female spacewalk

Astronaut Christina Koch was born in Grand Rapids

By Amber Ainsworth

Christina H. Koch (Photo: NASA)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - NASA's first all-female spacewalk includes a Michigan native.

Astronaut Christina Koch will join Jessica Meir on the Oct. 21 voyage.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in North Carolina.

Astronaut Christina Koch shared a photo of Michigan from space. (Twitter.com/Astro_Christina)

The female spacewalk was originally scheduled for March and included Koch and Anne McClain. NASA said the walk was canceled due to spacesuit availability.

