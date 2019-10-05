Michigan native slated to participate in NASA's first all-female spacewalk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - NASA's first all-female spacewalk includes a Michigan native.
Astronaut Christina Koch will join Jessica Meir on the Oct. 21 voyage.
Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in North Carolina.
The female spacewalk was originally scheduled for March and included Koch and Anne McClain. NASA said the walk was canceled due to spacesuit availability.
.@Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica are scheduled for a spacewalk together on Oct. 21. They recently talked about how their accomplishments are viewed in terms of being female astronauts. pic.twitter.com/yTJ0kVH40f — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 4, 2019
