Michigan nonprofit helps adults with disabilities by making dog treats from Founders' spent grain

Beer City Dog Biscuits uses spent grains from Founders Brewing Co. to make dog treats. (Photo: Facebook.com/beercitydogbiscuits)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids nonprofit that helps adults with developmental disabilities uses Founders Brewing Co.'s spent grain to make dog biscuits.

Beer City Dog Biscuits formed in 2018. With the assistance of Founders, it provides vocational training and employment to people who have developmental disabilities.

Employees are able to be part of all levels of the business, including baking and packing treats, processing orders and helping sell the biscuits.

The organization uses the proceeds from the treats -- made with the nonalcoholic, donated spent grains -- to support its goal.

Spent grain is what is left behind after brewing beer. It contains proteins and minerals, and it is recycled in various ways by different breweries.

To find a store that sells the biscuits or buy treats online, click here.

