Michigan outdoors: Celebrate National Trails Day on Lower Rouge Trail in Canton

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Metro Detroiters are encouraged to “Take a Hike” on the Lower Rouge Trail in Canton Township on National Trails Day, which is Saturday, June 2, 2018.

In recognition of the largest annual celebration of trails in the U.S., a special celebration has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lower Rouge Trailhead, located at Michigan Avenue and Morton Taylor Road.

The public is invited to attend this free special event, with scheduled activities for all ages, including self-guided hiking along the beautiful Rouge River. Educational nature exhibits will also be on display. In addition, scheduled activities include: presentations by a naturalist,’ Leave No Trace’ outdoor principles, local wildlife and bird-watching, recycling practices, trail biking and running safety. A tasty 'Make-It-Yourself' Trail-Mix station will also be available onsite.

NEW this year! LIVE 'Lords of the Sky '- Birds of Prey educational presentation, including an American Bald Eagle named Kili from the Howell Nature Center, will be held at 10 a.m. In addition, pets are welcome on the trails during this event and Pet Supplies Plus and Last Day Dog Rescue will also be on site.

“Since 1993, the American Hiking Society has been inviting thousands of individuals outdoors on this special day to explore and learn more about nature,” said Canton Special Events Coordinator Gary Marks. “Canton’s trail system is the perfect place to celebrate trails, and hopefully be inspired to hike, run, or casually take in the beauty of nature more often.”

Additional trails within this Canton trail system include: the Fellows Creek Wetland Nature Trail at Flodin Park, which runs one-third of a mile in length; Canton's ITC Corridor Trail, with its trailhead located at Flodin Park; and the Lower Rouge Trail, which interconnects Canton’s Heritage Park with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-275 Metro Trail (a regional trail system offering approximately six miles of non-motorized pathways in Canton). The trailhead for the Lower Rouge Trail is located off of Morton-Taylor Road, north of Michigan Avenue. Combined, all of these trails in Canton offer nearly 15 miles of non-motorized pathways, open year-round.

American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® is a nationally recognized trail awareness program that occurs annually on the first Saturday of June and inspires the public to discover, learn about, and celebrate trails while participating in outdoor activities, clinics, and trail stewardship projects. National Trails Day® is a registered trademark of American Hiking Society.

For additional trail information about this free family and pet-friendly event, visit http://bit.ly/cantonNTD18, www.cantonfun.org or call 734/394-5460.

