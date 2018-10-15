'Majestic' Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M -- and it's not even finished yet

An unfinished mansion in Grosse Ile has hit the market for a whopping $29 million.

The eight-bedroom, 11.5 bathroom estate spans more than 16,000 square feet. Here's more info from the listing:

This majestic European Manor Home with its old world distinctive designs and grandeur embodies timeless architecture with interior designed for contemporary living.

Newer construction began in 2007, has extensive features proposed with this construction all with Island ambiance on the Detroit River.

The homes construction has halted and property is awaiting its new buyer to finish it to its distinctive grandeur. Just some of the characteristics include extensive custom plaster on walls, moldings and details.

All bedrooms have either balconies or terraces. Five car garage, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 9 lavatories, heated flooring, mostly upper level walnut wood flooring, marble and limestone details, 300 foot Tanglewood Conservatory prepped for a pool and cascading water feature. Nine fireplaces.

Yes, nine fireplaces. Why? We're not sure. But at least you'll be warm.

Check out the listing here and see more pictures below.

