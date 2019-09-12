News

Michigan's Erebus Haunted Attraction named best in the country

20th season begins Friday

By Amber Ainsworth

Erebus in Pontiac, Mich. was named the best haunted attraction in the country. (Photo: Erebus)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction terrifies tons of people every fall.

Erebus was named the best haunted attraction in the country by USA Today.

Related: Guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

The more than half-mile long haunted house opens for the season Friday. The first 200 people paying full price during the first hour will get a free T-shirt.

Erebus is at 18 S. Perry Street in downtown Pontiac.

USA Today's Best Haunted Attractions:

  1. Erebus Haunted Attraction - Pontiac, Mich.
  2. Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses - Ulster Park, N.Y.
  3. Containment Haunted House - Lithia Springs, Ga.
  4. Field of Screams - Mountville, Penn.
  5. Columbia City Haunted Jail - Columbia City, Ind.
  6. Queen Mary's Dark Harbor - Long Beach, Calif.
  7. Haunted Overload - Lee, N.H.
  8. Midnight Terror Haunted House - Oak Lawn, Ill.
  9. Dungeon of Doom - Zion, Ill.
  10. Dead Man's Farm - Loudon, Tenn.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.