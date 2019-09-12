Michigan's Erebus Haunted Attraction named best in the country

PONTIAC, Mich. - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction terrifies tons of people every fall.
Erebus was named the best haunted attraction in the country by USA Today.
Related: Guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
The more than half-mile long haunted house opens for the season Friday. The first 200 people paying full price during the first hour will get a free T-shirt.
Erebus is at 18 S. Perry Street in downtown Pontiac.
USA Today's Best Haunted Attractions:
- Erebus Haunted Attraction - Pontiac, Mich.
- Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses - Ulster Park, N.Y.
- Containment Haunted House - Lithia Springs, Ga.
- Field of Screams - Mountville, Penn.
- Columbia City Haunted Jail - Columbia City, Ind.
- Queen Mary's Dark Harbor - Long Beach, Calif.
- Haunted Overload - Lee, N.H.
- Midnight Terror Haunted House - Oak Lawn, Ill.
- Dungeon of Doom - Zion, Ill.
- Dead Man's Farm - Loudon, Tenn.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.