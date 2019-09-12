Michigan's Erebus Haunted Attraction named best in the country

Erebus in Pontiac, Mich. was named the best haunted attraction in the country. (Photo: Erebus)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction terrifies tons of people every fall.

Erebus was named the best haunted attraction in the country by USA Today.

Related: Guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

The more than half-mile long haunted house opens for the season Friday. The first 200 people paying full price during the first hour will get a free T-shirt.

Erebus is at 18 S. Perry Street in downtown Pontiac.

USA Today's Best Haunted Attractions:

Erebus Haunted Attraction - Pontiac, Mich. Headless Horseman Hayrides & Haunted Houses - Ulster Park, N.Y. Containment Haunted House - Lithia Springs, Ga. Field of Screams - Mountville , Penn. Columbia City Haunted Jail - Columbia City, Ind. Queen Mary's Dark Harbor - Long Beach, Calif. Haunted Overload - Lee, N.H. Midnight Terror Haunted House - Oak Lawn, Ill. Dungeon of Doom - Zion, Ill. Dead Man's Farm - Loudon, Tenn.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.