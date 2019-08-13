2 Michigan beaches ranked among 50 best in America

Two Michigan beaches have been ranked among the best in America.

Big 7 Travel released their list of the 50 best beaches in America this week.

"Using votes from our readers, aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches in America to visit right now."

Driftwood Beach in Georgia came in at No.1, with Kalalau Beach, Hawaii at No.2 and Pfeiffer Beach, California at No.3.

Two Michigan beaches made the list.

No. 14: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore – Empire, Michigan

Sleeping Bear Dunes along Lake Michigan has immense dunes and a narrow lakeshore, with 65 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. Swim and picnic at white sand beaches; canoe, kayak or tube on crystal-clear streams. Just be careful to avoid getting stuck at the bottom of the dune at the Lake Michigan Overlook.

No. 10: Oval Beach – Saugatuck, Michigan

This natural beauty spot is a freshwater beach with sweeping sand dunes and is bordered by the winding Kalamazoo River on its way to Lake Michigan.

While we definitly have some nice beaches in the state, we also have some pollution issues. A recent report found several Michigan beaches that tested positive for potentially unsafe levels of contamination.

