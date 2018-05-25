$20 million canopy walk set to open this year in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. - Visitors will soon have the chance to get a bird's-eye view of a central Michigan forest through a new $20 million canopy walk that's set to open this year.

The Canopy Walk in Midland's Whiting Forest is expected to open in October. The attraction sprawls 1,400 feet (426 meters) long over the forest with bridges and walkways.

The one-of-a-kind walk takes visitors up to 40 feet (12 meters) in the air.

Whiting Forest program manager Kyle Bagnall says builders wanted to make the experience accessible for everyone, especially individuals using wheelchairs.

The attraction has three paths, each overlooking a pond, an apple orchard area and a cargo net, where visitors can experience the thrill of being suspended above the ground.

Bagnall says the canopy walk should stay open year-round as weather permits.

