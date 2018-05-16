3 Michigan state parks to offer 'floating playground' water parks this summer

LANSING - The countdown is on to the Memorial Day weekend opening of three fun-filled aqua parks at Van Riper State Park in the Upper Peninsula and the Brighton and Holly Recreation Areas in southeastern Michigan.

These three floating playgrounds are fun for the whole family.

Many of the courses include a series of connected inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows and bouncers that are suitable for both kids and adults (age and height restrictions apply). There is an additional fee and reservations are recommended.

All three water parks will open May 25 and include:

Water Warrior Island is located on Lake Michigamme in Van Riper State Park in Marquette County. This floating playground includes 20-foot water slides, rock climbing walls, trampolines, floating walkways and a ninja-warrior-like obstacle course.

Jump Island situated on Bishop Lake within the Brighton Recreation Area in Livingston County, offers the "ultimate inflatable water park experience." The water course includes an inflatable iceberg, inflatable slides, runways and other obstacles that give visitors the ability to balance, walk, run or slide on water.

The WhoaZone on Heron Beach is located at the Holly Recreation Area in Oakland County. The course offers four different routes with four different challenge levels – from easy up to challenging. Visitors can climb, jump, crawl and slide on the gigantic springboard, semi-circle step, the wiggle bridge, half-pipe and more.

