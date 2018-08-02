Airline offering $29 flights from Detroit to North Carolina, New Jersey

If you've been wanting to visit North Carolina or New Jersey (random, we know), this is a great time to plan a trip!

Frontier Airlines is offering insanely cheat flights around the country, at $29! Only two flights out of Detroit Metro Airport are on the list for the sale.

DTW to Raleigh/Durham (RDU)

DTE to Trenton (TTN)

Here's the fine print:

$29-Purchase by 08/03/2018. Valid for nonstop domestic travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.

Fare(s) shown includes all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

Depending on the fare type purchased, nonrefundable tickets may be transferred for a fee of up to $75, or reissued for alternate flights for a fee of up to $99, as well as a possible fare increase. The name change fee and itinerary change fee are not exclusive of each other. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for these special fare tickets. Flight segment(s) must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the ticket(s) and all monies will be forfeited.

Tickets purchased at FlyFrontier.com or by calling Frontier’s reservations centers must be paid for at the time the reservation is made, you may request a full refund up to 24 hours after the time of purchase, if the purchase is made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to your flight's departure. This ticket may be canceled and refunded at the My Trips section on FlyFrontier.com. Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. Fares include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice. Some markets do not offer daily service. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Flights are operated by Frontier Airlines. Other restrictions may apply.

