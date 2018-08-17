Michigan Travel

Airline offers flights from Detroit to Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, others for under $130

By Ken Haddad
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

If you're looking for a spontaneous trip to Europe this fall, this deal is for you!

WOW air is offering stellar prices on European flights from Detroit Metro Airport, as long as you can plan a visit this fall.

More Headlines

From Detroit, WOW air is offering deals to:

  • Amsterdam - Oct. 2018 - $179
  • Barcelona - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Berlin - Oct. 2018 - $179
  • Brussels - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Dublin - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Düsseldorf - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Edinburgh - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Frankfurt - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Milan - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Paris - Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Iceland - Oct. 2018 - $99
  • Stockholm - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
  • Warsaw - Sept. 2018 - $129

Check out the full slate from WOW air

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.