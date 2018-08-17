Airline offers flights from Detroit to Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, others for under $130

If you're looking for a spontaneous trip to Europe this fall, this deal is for you!
WOW air is offering stellar prices on European flights from Detroit Metro Airport, as long as you can plan a visit this fall.
From Detroit, WOW air is offering deals to:
- Amsterdam - Oct. 2018 - $179
- Barcelona - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Berlin - Oct. 2018 - $179
- Brussels - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Dublin - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Düsseldorf - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Edinburgh - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Frankfurt - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Milan - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Paris - Oct. 2018 - $129
- Iceland - Oct. 2018 - $99
- Stockholm - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129
- Warsaw - Sept. 2018 - $129
Check out the full slate from WOW air.
