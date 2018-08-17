Airline offers flights from Detroit to Spain, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, others for under $130

If you're looking for a spontaneous trip to Europe this fall, this deal is for you!

WOW air is offering stellar prices on European flights from Detroit Metro Airport, as long as you can plan a visit this fall.

From Detroit, WOW air is offering deals to:

Amsterdam - Oct. 2018 - $179

Barcelona - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Berlin - Oct. 2018 - $179

Brussels - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Dublin - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Düsseldorf - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Edinburgh - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Frankfurt - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Milan - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Paris - Oct. 2018 - $129

Iceland - Oct. 2018 - $99

Stockholm - Sept., Oct. 2018 - $129

Warsaw - Sept. 2018 - $129

Check out the full slate from WOW air.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.