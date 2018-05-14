DETROIT - It’s easy to get lost in the hum of the city streets, the slow passing cars, footsteps on the concrete and the distant chatter.

It's a sound that is familiar to many and can put you into a trance of excitement, matching the energy around you. However, while there is much to be found in joining the hustle and bustle -- there is also so much to be said of those who can find stillness within the swift city life.

That’s why, when Warby Parker Detroit released a carefully crafted map depicting all of "The Best Places To Sit and Read A Book In Detroit," we couldn’t help but snatch it up and test out each spot for ourselves.

First stop? That weird bench on Fort Street where your only distraction will be the passing footsteps and that strange metal guy reading over your shoulder. If he gets too nosy, you can always move down to the empty bench.

Or you can stretch your legs a little and try reading to The Spirit of Detroit statue—his hands are full, so don’t expect him to be flipping any pages for you.

If you’d prefer a hand while deciphering the text, try out the spot underneath Joe Louis’s Fist on Woodward and Jefferson.

If you are easily distracted and would prefer to stay out of any family photos, you can head a few blocks North and perch upon the beauty of Campus Martius, or even swivel around in the wobbly chairs near there.

Head up a few blocks more and the colorful bench on John R and Broadway will be difficult to miss.

Whether it’s an awaiting bench or a make-shift seat, Detroit is beaming with the perfect reading spots.

So, go ahead, mosey on around the block, and maybe you’ll find yourself kicking your feet up in one of Detroit’s many relaxing spots.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.