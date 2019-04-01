Cedar Point announces 2 new ticket deals for Michigan residents

If you're planning to visit Cedar Point multiple times this year, this deal could save you some money.

The amusement park just announced their Wild Card deal, which gives you unlimited visits to Cedar Point for just $59.99.

The deal runs from May 11 to June 30, or as Cedar Point says, "51 days of fun."

Cedar Point opens for the 2019 season on May 11.

They also announced deals for visitors from Michigan:

Michigan residents can now purchase special bundles that include admission, parking and unlimited soft drinks for one low price.

One Day Michigan Super Saver: $39.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, single-day admission to Cedar Point, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks)

Two Day Michigan Super Saver: $79.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, two-day admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks each day)

The single-day Super Saver is valid at Cedar Point any public operating day through Sept. 2, 2019 for ages 3 and older. The two-day Super Saver is valid any two days at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark through Sept. 2, 2019 and must be used by one individual guest. Children 2 and under are free.



