Detroit Metro Airport ranks 23rd in country for on-time flight departures

DETROIT - Out of the 75 busiest airports in the U.S., Detroit Metro Airport ranks as the 23rd best in the nation when it comes to on-time performance, with just less than one percent of all flights being canceled for all of 2018.

The new ranking comes from InsureMyTrip.

The data included newly updated information on cancellations for all U.S. airports last year by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. As for other airports, Salt Lake City had the best record while New York's LaGuardia had the worst track record. Winter storms forced many flights to call it quits last winter.

Look ahead, InsureMyTrip predicts the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets will inflate cancellations rates for many airports nationwide when 2019 percentages are calculated.

