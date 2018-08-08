Expedia names Detroit one of best 'hidden gems' in America

We may not think of Detroit as a hidden gem, since we live here (or nearby), but to outsiders, it's still an unknown.

Expedia released their annual list of the best hidden gems in America. Detroit made the list at No. 13 this year.

Detroit is seeing a revitalization, and much of that is in the public gardens and green spaces. Enjoy the trees and gardens of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The natural education programs of the Greening of Detroit are helping the city to find its environmental voice, and you can learn about green living and local food at their Live Love Local Celebration. Spend some time in Lafayette Greens urban garden, and score fresh goods at Eastern Market.

For an unforgettable meal, go to Townhouse, where the greenhouse-like setting and twinkling lights enchant.

Check out the full list here.

