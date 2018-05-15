Mackinac Island tops TripAdvisor's list of 'Hottest U.S. Destinations for Summer 2018'

Michigan's Mackinac Island was named the No. 1 summer travel pick by TripAdvisor this year.

TripAdvisor released its annual list of the 10 hottest domestic summer travel destinations. The list is based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest.

Mackinac Island tops the list this year. Here's what they say about it:

This charming island is a throwback to old-timey seaside leisure with the candy-colored facades of downtown shops. Mackinac is world-famous for its homemade fudge and travelers can work off sugar highs by exploring the limestone bluffs of Mackinac Island State Park.

“We are thrilled to be included in Trip Advisor’s list of the 10 hottest US destinations for summer 2018,” commented Tim Hygh, Executive Director of Mackinac Island Tourism. “Mackinac Island is a truly unique American vacation experience, one that everyone should have. After all, we’re blessed with an island that is 82% parkland, the world's largest horse and buggy livery, Grand Hotel with the world’s largest porch, a working Fort built during Revolutionary War days and over 30 unique lodging properties for every budget.”

TripAdvisor surveyed more than 3,300 U.S. travelers, revealing that 87 percent are planning a summer vacation, up six percent from last year. Of those respondents, 91 percent will travel domestically and the Northeast (27 percent) projects to be the most popular U.S. region for a summer trip. Almost half of Americans will plan a beach/ocean getaway (47 percent), while 38 percent are planning city trips.

