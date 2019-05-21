How Mt. Clemens became one of America's top tourist destinations in late 1800s

It all began back in 1870 with the search for oil. But the wells produced only brown, brackish, mineral rich water.

Useless!

Until a man named Dor Kellogg, a local mill owner, discovered that bathing in the salty water cured his severe eczema. From this humble beginning, the Mt. Clemens salt baths were born.

Mt. Clemens became one of America’s top tourist destinations, a playground for the rich and famous who traveled from New York, Chicago, Paris and London to lavish in the restorative power of the Mt. Clemens salt baths.

