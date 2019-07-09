The unique history behind the Rosa Parks bus that sits at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - The bus on which Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat is a symbol of her defiance that changed the course of history in America.

That bus was once in ruins, but now it sits at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. Before it was part of the fleet in Montgomery, Alabama, it was built in Metro Detroit.

The bus was built at the GMC Truck and Coach division of General Motors in Pontiac. The buses built there traveled to cities all across the country. The bus Parks made history in was put out of service in Montgomery in 1971.

Eventually, it was put up for auction and the Henry Ford Museum was the highest bidder.

