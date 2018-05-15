Michigan road trips: 'Mario Kart' style racing track opens this June in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a popular tourist destination for Michiganders, given the relatively short drive. This spring, it'll be even more worth the trip.

Niagara Speedway opens this June on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, featuring a "Mario Kart" style elevated go-cart racing facility.

"It's like go-carts on steroids," says Harry Oakes, President of HOCO Limited. "You drive on a road course for a portion of the race and then spiral up…to about 40 feet, and then come down a long hill...kind of like the way a wooden coaster would be.”

Detroit to Niagara Falls is about a four-hour trip, traveling through Canada. You can also take a bus!

Facts on the structure:

10,000 bolts

595,420 lbs of steel = 270,077 Kilograms (nearly 600,000 pounds)

2,150 Linear Feet of Guard Rails = 655 Linear Metres (2,148 feet)

16,763 Individual Parts

1,832 Welded Assemblies

19,100 – Individual Welds

2,200 Yards of Concrete

4,450 Tons of Concrete

Track Length = 2000 Feet

Ticket Pricing:

Driver $12.00 (Per 5 Minute Race)

Passenger $4.00 (Per 5 Minute Race)

Prices do not include applicable tax.

Requirements:

Height Restriction, Driver minimum height 58" and maximum height 78"

Height Restriction, Passenger minimum height 40" and maximum height 60"

​To carry a passenger, the driver must be a minimum of 18 years of age, or the parent or legal guardian of the passenger.

Check out this preview video of the track:

