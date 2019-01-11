Michigan ski resort named second best in North America

DETROIT - A Michigan ski resort has been named one of the best in North America.

USA Today's 10 Best list for "Best Ski Resort" listed Mount Bohemia has the No. 2 best ski resort in North America.

Mount Bohemia is way, way up there in the Upper Peninsula, in Lac La Belle, Michigan. Here's what they wrote about the resort:

Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think skiing, but Mount Bohemia is a hidden gem for extreme mountain sports. Located on the Upper Peninsula, this resort features some of the longest runs, highest verticals and deepest powder in the Midwest, with 273 inches of average annual snowfall.

Some other facts about Mount Bohemia:

Mount Bohemia is all natural snow with no grooming

There is powder on all 585 acres of terrain

Resort has over 94 different runs meaning you will never get bored

Mount Bohemia has trailside and waterside cabins, a hostel and even yurts

From Detroit, it's only a nine and a half hour drive

