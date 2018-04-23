Michigan travel pick: Camp on the beach at Harrisville State Park

The beach at Harrisville State Park along Lake Huron in Michigan. (MoodyGroove at English Wikipedia)

We received a few submissions from All About Michigan readers about Harrisville State Park.

The park is situated along Lake Huron about halfway between Tawas City to the south and Alpena to the north. It's known for camping and the beautiful beach along Lake Huron.

"We love camping there right on the beach. They have a great paved bike path through the woods that the kids love. Plus, you can ride bikes into town and get ice cream. Very family oriented and not too many drunken parties," wrote Holly McCluskey.

McCluskey wrote about how family-friendly this park is. She's been going there since 1985! That's a lot of sandcastles.

"They have a basketball court, too, and beach volleyball. The ranger activities for kids are good also. We've gone to Sturgeon Point Light House and others," she wrote.

Sturgeon Point Light House is about 20 minutes north of Harrisville.

McCluskey said the best time to go is mid-to-late July.

For more information on Harrisville State Park, view the visitor's guide here.

