Michigan travel: Sunflower field with thousands of flowers brightens Upper Peninsula

ROCK, Mich. - They stand beside a cornfield nestled behind a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"They" are sunflowers, hundreds of thousands of them, at Hall Farms in Rock.

The peak of the season is pretty much over, and the field is closed to visitors for the summer, but photos capture the beauty of the 20 acres of sunflowers that were slowly falling away with the changing of the seasons.

While donations are always accepted to help improve the experience, Teressa and Dan Hall allow visitors to explore their sunflower field for free.

There are chairs and viewing platforms throughout the field, providing a lovely place for photos or a rest while taking in the more than 400,000 flowers.

Guests can take sunflowers home for a small fee, and the Halls also sell sweet corn from their farm.

The sunflower field will be open for visitors again next summer. Visit the Hall Farms Facebook page to keep up with the fields and when it will open for next year's season.

Hall Farms is at 2623 St.Nicholas 31st Road in Rock.

