Michigan's historic Grand Hotel opens for 132nd season on May 4, debuts new rooms

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was voted the No. 1 historic hotel in the United States on Aug. 18, 2017. (Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Mackinac Island's crown jewel, the Grand Hotel, will open for its 132nd season on Friday, May 4.

The historic hotel will debut two newly designed rooms, reimagined by the hotel’s longtime interior designer, Carleton Varney of Dorothy Draper & Company in New York into the Prentiss M. Brown Suite and the Lilac Suite.

“Each year, we look forward to creating memorable new experiences for guests by offering the activities and amenities that are part of the Grand Hotel tradition,” said Dan Musser, III, President of Grand Hotel. “My family is dedicated to preserving the history and charm of the resort, while ensuring that families from near and far are able to enjoy everything Grand Hotel is known for. We have made a number of necessary renovations and special improvements over the winter months that will greatly enhance our guest experience during the 2018 summer season.”

Room 320 honors former Michigan Senator and U.S. Representative Prentiss M. Brown, who was a prominent figure in state history and considered the “father” of the iconic Mackinac Bridge. Brown is also grandfather to Marlee Brown, wife of Grand Hotel President Dan Musser, III. Decorated in rich red tones, the room comes alive with family artifacts and historic memorabilia set against a mural of the Mackinac Bridge.

Room 318 pays homage to the signature flower of Mackinac Island, which is home to a flourishing variety of lilacs that are celebrated each year when thousands of visitors converge for the island’s largest summer event, the annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival. With vibrant spring shades of lilac, the Lilac Suite features breathtaking views of the Straits of Mackinac and Grand Hotel Tea Garden.

What else is new at the Grand:

Guests of all ages can find a special weekend package to match their interests, from the annual AAA Memorial Day Weekend and Ballroom Dancing Weekend to the Murder Mystery Weekend, with special packages for everything in between, ranging from wine appreciation, an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Labor Day Jazz Weekend, golf and more. For more information on available 2018 special packages at Grand Hotel, visit www.grandhotel.com/packages/.

All new this year is the Grand Princess and Superhero Package, July 8-10. Families should arrive ready for a royal reception, sing-a-long and goodnight stories, princess charm school, superhero training, and Afternoon Tea.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.grandhotel.com or contact Grand Hotel directly at 800-334-7263 or reservations@grandhotel.com.

