Northern Light possible in Michigan this weekend: When, where to see them

Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm watch for Aug. 31, which means the Aurora Borealis could dip into Michigan. There's a G2 watch for Sept. 1.

So, the best shot is Saturday night or early Sunday. The forecast has almost all of Michigan in play.

Northern Lights are seen in Northern Michigan much more often than Lower Michigan, although it isn't unheard-of. Weather is always a factor. Keep an eye on the latest here.

Related: Watch the Northern Lights dance above Michigan's Mackinac Bridge

A G2 Watch is now in effect for 1 Sep; while the G1 Watch remains in place for 31 Aug. These geomagnetic storm conditions are forecast in response to CH HSS effects. Visit https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for more detailed information and the latest updates. @NWS pic.twitter.com/Lr7S3s7l6G — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 29, 2019

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.