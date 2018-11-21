Southwest Airlines offers flights from Detroit to Nashville, Atlanta, Denver for under $120

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

DETROIT - Southwest Airlines is offering some great deals on select flights out of Detroit Metro Airport.

The flights are booking from December 2018 to May 2019, with some flights as low as $49. The deal ends on Nov. 22.

Here are the flight deals from Detroit:

to Atlanta, GA one-way starting at $79

to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $96

to Chicago (Midway), IL one-way starting at $81

to Dallas (Love Field), TX one-way starting at $116

to Denver, CO one-way starting at $119

to Las Vegas, NV one-way starting at $164

to Nashville, TN one-way starting at $89

to St. Louis, MO one-way starting at $129

Here's the fine print:

14-day advance purchase required for Continental U.S. and 21-day advance purchase required for San Juan, Puerto Rico & International.

Purchase from November 20 through November 22, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Continental U.S. travel valid December 4, 2018, through May 22, 2019. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid January 14 through February 28, 2019, and April 23 through May 16, 2019. International travel valid January 8 through March 6, 2019, and April 23 through May 16, 2019.

Continental U.S. travel blacked out December 21-23, December 26-27, December 29-30, 2018 & January 1-2, 2019.

Continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid Monday - Thursday. Travel to Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from Mexico City; Liberia, Costa Rica and San Jose, Costa Rica is valid daily.

Fares valid only on nonstop service.

Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Orange County, CA (SNA) fares valid for 2019 travel only.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply.

Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

