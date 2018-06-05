Southwest offering flights from Detroit to Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, St. Louis for under $100

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

Southwest Airlines is offering some great deals on flights during their 3-day sale this week.

Here are the deals from Detroit Metro Airport:

to Atlanta, Gone-way starting a t$79

to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $49

to Chicago (Midway), IL one-way starting at $49

to Denver, CO one-way starting at $99

to Nashville, TN one-way starting at $79

to Phoenix, AZ one-way starting at $129

to St. Louis, MO one-way starting at $79

There are also some deals from Grand Rapids:

to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $79

to Denver, CO one-way starting at $99

Here's the fine print:

Purchase from June 5 through June 7, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Domestic travel valid August 21 through December 12, 2018. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid September 5 through December 6, 2018. International travel valid August 21 through December 12, 2018.

Domestic travel blacked out August 31, September 3, November 16-27, 2018.

Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares valid only on nonstop service.

Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Fares not available to/from Albany, New York.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply.

Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

