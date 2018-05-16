Southwest offers summer flights from Detroit to Atlanta, Nashville, Denver for under $100

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

Looking to travel this summer? Southwest Airlines has some great deals on domestic flights from Detroit.

Southwest is offering various flights from Detroit to cities around the country, starting at $49 one-way, up to $99 one-way.

Here are the deals from Detroit Metro Airport:

to Atlanta, GA one-way starting at$79

to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $49

to Chicago (Midway), IL one-way starting at $49

to Dallas (Love Field), TX one-way starting at $99

to Denver, CO one-way starting at $99

to Nashville, TN one-way starting at $79

to St. Louis, MO one-way starting at $79

You can find purchasing information here.

Here's the fine print:

21-day advance purchase required.

Purchase from May 15 through May 18, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Domestic travel valid June 5 through October 31, 2018.

Domestic travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday.

Fares valid on domestic, nonstop service only.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Fares not available to/from Portland, ME.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply.

Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

