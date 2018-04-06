Tell us about your favorite place to visit in Michigan

The view of a sunset at Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the most famous in the state. (WDIV)

Michigan has a lot of popular destinations and hidden gems for weekend getaways or extended vacations.

Ask any Michigander and they'll be sure to tell you there is no place to visit in the summer like "Up North." It's a way of life for generations of Michigan families.

But that's not all this Great Lakes State has to offer. After all, there are lakes pretty much every which way you look around this state. Where there are lakes, there are towns, each with a unique history, events and attractions.

Even those of us who have been all over this state know there are still some places we need to check out. And it's likely a lot of us end up going back to the same destinations each year because you just can't beat it.

That's why we want to hear from everyone about their favorite places to visit in Michigan and why. We'd also love to hear about memories you've made at these places, why you go back every year ... and please feel free to share photos and videos. We want everyone to see what the Mitten has to offer.

